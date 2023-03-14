The aims of the fund are to raise additional finance to enhance and broaden the educational opportunities and character education the academy provides for its students.

Lisa McVeigh, academy principal, said: "Our aims are to provide more for students than the standard education concepts and budgets in the UK allow.

“Each year, the Department for Education sends us an amount of money per child which is used for the running of the academy.

Pictured with Ben Bradley on his visit to Samworth are Lisa McVeigh (academy principal) and students Selija Seniauskaite (left) and Jennifer Davis. Photo: Lou Brimble

“While these funds cover our basic operating costs, it does not allow us to fund the student character development work our academy is known for.

“That work promotes the resilience and robustness of our children, preparing and enabling them to cope with the knocks of modern life.”

The Academy+ Fund will be entirely voluntary and aims to attract funds from the school community, former students, local businesses and suppliers, as well as charities specialising in supporting projects for young people.

Mrs McVeigh said: “We have never directly asked for help with funding for our academy, but for us to do what we think is necessary for our children, we need to be imaginative.

“For our parents, it should be clear any donation is entirely voluntary. Should they feel they can contribute, no matter how small the amount, we can assure them their support will go towards providing our children with the additional experiences and opportunities rarely to be found within the state model.

During his visit, Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, discussed the academy’s plans with Mrs McVeigh and Nick Linney, chair of governors.

He said: “I think the Academy+ Fund is a wonderful idea. It has always been clear to me a school has to be about helping young people out of the box and not trying to force them into boxes they may or may not fit into.

“The broader the range of experience young people have, the more likely they are to grow into resilient and independent adults.

“The best way we can help young people from Mansfield to have a fair shot and a fair opportunity in life is to make sure they get the full breadth and range of education and experiences that they possibly can.”

Year 8 students Selija Seniauskaite and Jenifer Davis attended the meeting.

Selija said, “I think Samworth is an amazing school with all the opportunities it gives to us, but because of Covid, I know I wasn’t able to experience many things offered in the past, for example, so, I think this is a great opportunity to add experience and widen our horizons.