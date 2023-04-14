The college, which has campuses in Mansfield, Kirkby and Sutton, has embarked on a drive to recruit employees who are excited about the opportunity to pass on their expertise to students and apprentices, or provide essential support services.

It is holding a staff recruitment open evening on Thursday, April 27, from 5-7pm at its Derby Road campus in Mansfield, for people to learn more about working for the organisation, speak to staff and see its facilities.

Current vacancies include roles for trainee teachers, qualified teachers and assessors in areas such as mechanical, electrical and manufacturing engineering, electrical installations, fabrication and welding, and automotive.

The college also needs skilled individuals to teach on a range of A-level and vocational skills-based programmes, including law and politics, accounting and uniformed protective services.

In addition, there are vacancies in support roles including administrators, human resources, catering and cleaning.

Sian Geeson, college head of human resources, said: “As the largest education-provider in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and a major employer in our own right, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining the best talent.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals with industry skills and knowledge to give our students the best-possible education – from experienced teachers keen to take the next step, to those hungry for a career change or a new challenge. If you work in construction or engineering and are interested in getting into teaching or assessing, we especially want to hear from you.

“We are also eager to talk to highly-motivated and skilled people who could be part of the many support roles that ensure our facilities, systems and processes all work together to ensure a great student experience.

“Come and see what the college has to offer. I’m certain you will be impressed by our excellent facilities, staff development opportunities and all-round support.

“The college is committed to investing in our people. We offer a supportive and inclusive workplace culture, where our employees are given opportunities to develop their skills and progress their career.

“There’s never been a better time to join us.”

The college offers all staff access to a range of benefits including flexible working, generous annual leave allowance, contributory pension scheme, enhanced maternity and paternity provision, deals and discounts from leading retailers in store and online, electric car and cycle-to-work schemes, access to health plans through UK Healthcare, staff development days, and discounted use of its on-site hair and beauty salon, restaurant and theatre, plus free car parking. It also provides an employee assistance programme offering wellbeing support and occupational health services.

