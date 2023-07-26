Mansfield’s Townscape Heritage Project gave students on West Nottinghamshire College’s advanced level-three BTEC in creative media practice the opportunity to bring their skills to life thanks to Pete Brown, community participation co-ordinator.

Mansfield Townscape is a National Lottery Heritage-funded project which aims to enhance the architecture of the historical conservation area of Mansfield, namely Leeming Street and Market Place.

It will see £1.3 million of funding go towards property repairs and refurbishments to enhance buildings in this area.

Teachers Brian Wilson, Milly Gibson & students George Hopkinson, Maddie Thornley, Rory Bates, with Pete Brown. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)

The project, which focuses on Victorian and Georgian buildings in the town centre, is part of a wider vision by Mansfield Council to improve the appearance and vibrancy of the town centre and put Mansfield on the map as a good place in which to live, work, visit and invest.

Mr Brown set the students the task of designing their building ideas for the future, in a challenge which took the students six weeks to develop and present, before judges selected their winning designs – the project will be exhibited in Mansfield Museum until Tuesday, September 1.

First prize went to 17-year-old Maddie Thorley for her plant-themed idea.

She said: “I wanted a magazine style so it looks futuristic and clean. I feel Mansfield doesn’t have much plant life, there’s lots of brick, so I wanted to add greenery and some whites within my colour scheme.”

First prize went to 17-year-old Maddie Thorley for her plant-themed idea. (Image: Maddie Thorley/West Nottinghamshire College)

Second-prize winner George Hopkinson, aged 20, brought a wealth of colour to his design featuring Mansfield’s famous viaduct. He said: “I wanted to make something creative to catch people’s eye in Mansfield. I went with a colourful aspect to make it livelier. I also liked the angle I got when I was taking the photographs. I feel it’s simplistic, but I got quite creative with the shapes.”

Seventeen-year-old Rory Bates’ entry featured the Blooming Wonderful floristry building on Leeming Street. Rory, who came third, said: “I wanted to show symbolism. I also wanted to show people who are new to Mansfield something good as well as those who are familiar with Mansfield a little something new. I made sure I added a lot of colours.”

Mr Brown said: “We wanted to get young people involved as it’s their town centre of the future and it’s important to get their ideas and inspiration.

George Hopkinson brought a wealth of colour to his design featuring Mansfield’s famous viaduct and gained second prize. (Image: George Hopkinson/West Nottinghamshire College)

“The first stage is to renovate the amazing buildings in Mansfield and the second part is where I’m involved and that’s to encourage community participation. That’s why I approached the students with this challenge.

“There’s been a fantastic partnership with the college for over three years now and we’ve worked on a lot of these projects and there’s always been a great response.”

Brian Wilson, multimedia teacher, said: “We’re very proud of every student who entered the competition and as first years on a level-three programme they’ve have worked so well with clients to meet deadlines.