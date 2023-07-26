News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield college students do battle to shape the town’s architectural future

Breathing new life into Mansfield town has been the project brief for creative media students at a town college.
By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

Mansfield’s Townscape Heritage Project gave students on West Nottinghamshire College’s advanced level-three BTEC in creative media practice the opportunity to bring their skills to life thanks to Pete Brown, community participation co-ordinator.

Mansfield Townscape is a National Lottery Heritage-funded project which aims to enhance the architecture of the historical conservation area of Mansfield, namely Leeming Street and Market Place.

It will see £1.3 million of funding go towards property repairs and refurbishments to enhance buildings in this area.

Teachers Brian Wilson, Milly Gibson & students George Hopkinson, Maddie Thornley, Rory Bates, with Pete Brown. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)
Teachers Brian Wilson, Milly Gibson & students George Hopkinson, Maddie Thornley, Rory Bates, with Pete Brown. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)
The project, which focuses on Victorian and Georgian buildings in the town centre, is part of a wider vision by Mansfield Council to improve the appearance and vibrancy of the town centre and put Mansfield on the map as a good place in which to live, work, visit and invest.

Mr Brown set the students the task of designing their building ideas for the future, in a challenge which took the students six weeks to develop and present, before judges selected their winning designs – the project will be exhibited in Mansfield Museum until Tuesday, September 1.

First prize went to 17-year-old Maddie Thorley for her plant-themed idea.

She said: “I wanted a magazine style so it looks futuristic and clean. I feel Mansfield doesn’t have much plant life, there’s lots of brick, so I wanted to add greenery and some whites within my colour scheme.”

First prize went to 17-year-old Maddie Thorley for her plant-themed idea. (Image: Maddie Thorley/West Nottinghamshire College)
First prize went to 17-year-old Maddie Thorley for her plant-themed idea. (Image: Maddie Thorley/West Nottinghamshire College)

Second-prize winner George Hopkinson, aged 20, brought a wealth of colour to his design featuring Mansfield’s famous viaduct. He said: “I wanted to make something creative to catch people’s eye in Mansfield. I went with a colourful aspect to make it livelier. I also liked the angle I got when I was taking the photographs. I feel it’s simplistic, but I got quite creative with the shapes.”

Seventeen-year-old Rory Bates’ entry featured the Blooming Wonderful floristry building on Leeming Street. Rory, who came third, said: “I wanted to show symbolism. I also wanted to show people who are new to Mansfield something good as well as those who are familiar with Mansfield a little something new. I made sure I added a lot of colours.”

Mr Brown said: “We wanted to get young people involved as it’s their town centre of the future and it’s important to get their ideas and inspiration.

George Hopkinson brought a wealth of colour to his design featuring Mansfield's famous viaduct and gained second prize. (Image: George Hopkinson/West Nottinghamshire College)
George Hopkinson brought a wealth of colour to his design featuring Mansfield’s famous viaduct and gained second prize. (Image: George Hopkinson/West Nottinghamshire College)
“The first stage is to renovate the amazing buildings in Mansfield and the second part is where I’m involved and that’s to encourage community participation. That’s why I approached the students with this challenge.

“There’s been a fantastic partnership with the college for over three years now and we’ve worked on a lot of these projects and there’s always been a great response.”

Brian Wilson, multimedia teacher, said: “We’re very proud of every student who entered the competition and as first years on a level-three programme they’ve have worked so well with clients to meet deadlines.

“It’s been a great opportunity to get involved and took about six weeks from beginning to end. It’s good to have a younger creative generation to put out a positive outlook for the community.”

