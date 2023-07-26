Ben Bradley column: Positive news will help improve the life chances of youngsters in area

​Last week, we had even more of this positive news with Oak Tree Primary School now also rated ‘Good’ too!

The turnaround here and the continued improvement just goes to show that Mansfield has some fantastic teachers and head teachers and Academy Trusts working behind the scenes, to make sure our schools deliver the best possible education for their students.

A massive well done to staff at the school and the Trust at Oak Tree, to the community, governors and volunteers on a brilliant achievement.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

It's wonderful that parents and children in Oak Tree, along with those at other schools and colleges improving year on year, can now be confident that, from those difficult times a few years ago, they're getting the right support and education from their school.

As well as having some amazing teachers driving these positive outcomes for our area, I’m really pleased that the Government is continuing to invest in our schools at record levels.

In May this year, Oak Tree Primary was also chosen by the Government to receive some extra cash as part of the Department for Education’s £456 million Conditions Improvement Fund.

This money will help the school make improvements to classrooms and deliver a better learning environment for their children.

Since becoming Mansfield’s MP I’ve made lobbying the Government for more funds to improve our schools one of my top priorities.

Over the course of this year, we’ve seen more funding coming our way than ever before, such as the £3 million investment made into our schools this academic year (the biggest one-off investment ever!) and regular uplifts to school funding overall.

In fact, last week it was announced that funding for Mansfield schools in 2024/25 will be almost £100 million in total for the year, the highest levels of schools funding in our town’s history.

Although there’s still lots to be done to improve some elements and boost outcomes for pupils, I’m really pleased about the direction we’re heading in and the pace at which so many schools are improving and receiving extra funding.

We have some fantastic projects in the works for schools across Mansfield, from a new SEND school in Ravensdale funded by the county council, to four school rebuilds at Meden, All Saints, Garibaldi and Yeoman Park.

All this investment will be crucial to ensuring future generations can access the amazing high skilled, well-paid jobs being created for the East Midlands economy over the coming years, and tackling our local challenges with relatively high numbers of people being out of the workplace.

I’m proud to see millions of pounds of funding coming our way, and the recent success of our schools like Oak Tree Primary, Queen Elizabeth’s and of course West Notts College with their Ofsted inspections.

