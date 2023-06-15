News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield college one of first to deliver peer support apprenticeship

Mansfield-based West Nottinghamshire College is one of the first organisations in the country to implement a new apprenticeship scheme for peer support workers.
By Richard SkelhornContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:04 BST- 3 min read

The college has worked closely with Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust to co-develop the peer worker apprenticeship standard for a range of lived experience roles across the health, justice, and education sectors.

It is also one of only five colleges in the country appointed to deliver the training element of the programme.

Karen Millward, college head of employer engagement, said: “The peer worker role can be embedded into a variety of businesses, providing an additional layer of support using shared, lived experience as a safe basis for conversation.

The first cohort of peer support worker apprentices came together on their first day of the new programme, joined by staff from West Nottinghamshire College and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.The first cohort of peer support worker apprentices came together on their first day of the new programme, joined by staff from West Nottinghamshire College and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.
“As a college we are proud to have implemented the position into our own staff structure and have employed a peer worker with care experience to support current and future students going through similar experiences.

“We are actively working with employers across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to embed this apprenticeship into their own workforce. To have been part of the development of a new apprenticeship now nationally available makes us extremely proud.”

Chloe Martin, a peer mentor in the college’s welfare team, is among the first cohort of 14 apprentices to begin working towards a level-three peer worker apprenticeship programme.

She joins eight apprentices currently working at the trust as peer support workers, alongside four others employed by the Hepatitis C Trust and one from Nottinghamshire Mind. The apprentices have a proportion of their working time dedicated to learning, training and study time outside of their job role.

Peer support apprentices, front, from left, Chloe Martin, of West Nottinghamshire College, Cheryl McAulay-Wainwright, of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, and Clint Askew, of the Hepatitis C Trust, pictured with Saffron Bradshaw, peer support development worker at the trust, back left, and Sarah Halpin, CIPD teacher at the college.Peer support apprentices, front, from left, Chloe Martin, of West Nottinghamshire College, Cheryl McAulay-Wainwright, of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, and Clint Askew, of the Hepatitis C Trust, pictured with Saffron Bradshaw, peer support development worker at the trust, back left, and Sarah Halpin, CIPD teacher at the college.
Chloe, who is part of a team that supports care-experienced students, said: “I have a keen interest in peer support work and can see the benefits this role brings to support the progression of care-experienced young people in developing their independence and life skills.

“By learning about trauma-informed and recovery-focused approaches, this apprenticeship will allow me to expand my knowledge and skills so the individual needs of care-experienced students are met.

“I’m committed to helping young people that have been in foster care or residential care to see their potential, despite any barrier to education they may face. I have experienced many of these challenges and barriers myself as a care-leaver and want to be a person to walk alongside to make their journeys positive.

“This apprenticeship will help me progress in my own journey and aspiration of obtaining a career in social work or youth work.”

Peer support workers work alongside other professionals in hospital, justice and community settings, providing support for individuals using knowledge gained from their own lived experience of health or social problems or using services. They work directly with individuals, enabling them to find their own ways of understanding their circumstances in order to access support, navigate a range of services and move forward.

Marissa Lambert, Nottinghamshire Healthcare education and practice consultant, said: “The launch of the peer worker apprenticeship is an incredible achievement driven by collective passion, wisdom and generosity.

“To support our commitment to the open and inclusive recruitment and retention of people with lived experience, we would like to encourage all partner sectors to recognise the unique skillset and diversity of applications of lived experience roles; aligned with the opportunity to strive for clear progression routes, from entry level through to leadership.”

