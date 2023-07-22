The trust said the event was “rooted in its commitment to providing students with transformative opportunities and experiences” and about making “a positive impact on local communities” and promoting environmental awareness.

Manor Academy, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Wesley Davies, trust chief executive officer, said: “Our trust mission includes a commitment to making a positive contribution to the world we share and the trust-wide litter pick is one example of how we are making a difference in our communities. Students were eager to help and support the initiative.”

Prior to the event, Manor Academy welcomed Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, for a chat with students.

A school spokesman said: “His insights emphasised the significance of litter picking and the profound impact of each individual’s role in safeguarding the local community.”