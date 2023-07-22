Mansfield and Ashfield pupils step out to clean up their community
The Two Counties Trust’s litter-picking day saw pupils at its nine secondary schools get involved, including Kirkby’s Ashfield School, South Normanton’s Frederick Gent School, Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse and Selston High School.
The trust said the event was “rooted in its commitment to providing students with transformative opportunities and experiences” and about making “a positive impact on local communities” and promoting environmental awareness.
Wesley Davies, trust chief executive officer, said: “Our trust mission includes a commitment to making a positive contribution to the world we share and the trust-wide litter pick is one example of how we are making a difference in our communities. Students were eager to help and support the initiative.”
Prior to the event, Manor Academy welcomed Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, for a chat with students.
A school spokesman said: “His insights emphasised the significance of litter picking and the profound impact of each individual’s role in safeguarding the local community.”
The trust hopes to turn the event into a regular occurrence, “forging meaningful partnerships with local councillors and communities to drive positive change and make a tangible difference”.