Manor Academy students celebrate determination and achievement

Flynn, Faye, Grace and Megan

GCSE results day at Manor Academy is a moment of pride for students and staff alike. Every grade earned reflects hard work, persistence and ambition, supported by the encouragement and guidance of teachers who have helped students to reach their potential.

Young people throughout the year are enjoying success stories like:

Noah Darby achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 4’s. Noah is planning on continuing his education at Manor College where he is studying A-Levels.

Akein Dharmapala has achieved four grade 8s, three grade 7s, two grade 6s and two grade 5s. Akein plans to continue his education at Manor College where he is studying A Levels

Akein Dharmapala with family

Megan McGarry has achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and a Level 2 Distinction*. Megan plans to study A-Levels at Ashfield sixth form.

Fae Spate achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6. Fae is continuing her education at Manor College studying A-Levels.

Grace Stevenson achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s, five grade 7s and two grade 6s. Grace is going on to study A-Levels at Manor College.

Katrina Kerry, Headteacher, at Manor Academy, said:

“At Manor we are delighted that our students’ hard work and determination has paid off with these great results. Each student has done themselves, their community and our academy proud.

“This year’s results are a culmination of five years of ambition, teamwork and high-quality teaching; I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff, especially after such a difficult two years.

“I am very proud to be the headteacher of The Manor Academy and these results reflect our school’s values and continuing improvement.

"I would like to wish all of our leavers the very best of luck in the future.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”