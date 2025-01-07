Leading the Way: Church Vale Primary’s Small Steps to Destination ‘Feeling Great’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Sherriff, Nick Rubins visited Church Vale Primary School in his full regalia to congratulate pupils on becoming the first school in the UK to participate in a specially designed programme entitled Small Steps to Feeling Great Passport.

The programme, guides children through a fun and interactive process of identifying changes they can make to lead happier and healthier lives, a journey referred to as ‘Destination Feeling Great’.

Children are supported in setting, practicing, and achieving goals that challenge them to step out of their comfort zones and build healthy habits. Upon completing their goals, they are rewarded with their passports. Additionally, a group of children are trained as Small Steps Ambassadors, tasked with demonstrating courage and dedication in practicing healthy habits while inspiring and supporting their peers in earning passports.

This co-designed community programme was created in partnership with Each Amazing Breath and children from Church Vale Primary School and Eastlands Junior School. It ensures that children’s voices are central to its approach, with teachers and Head teachers playing a driving role. The programme is made possible thanks to funding secured by Vibrant Warsop CIC through the Shared Prosperity and Government Levelling Up initiatives, which will also support the programme to be expanded to all schools across Warsop Parish, ensuring the wider community benefits from this innovative approach.

Nick Rubins (High Sheriff of Nottingham) meeting Feeling Great Passport Ambassadors from Church Vale Primary School, after their awards ceremony.

On Monday, December 9th, a special celebration was held at Church Vale Primary School to honour the newly qualified ambassadors and the children who have already achieved their Feeling Great Passports.

Maddy Pritchard, Director of Vibrant Warsop, opened the event with a speech highlighting the school’s commitment to the programme and announced that Vibrant Warsop would fund additional prizes for students. More Leisure, in partnership with Mansfield District Council, also donated rewards such as swimming parties to recognise the children’s efforts in achieving their health and well-being goals. The children are looking forward to being entered into the prize draws, but emphasis was placed on the real prize being achievement of their goals.

The children were delighted with Nick Rubin, the High Sheriff of Nottingham’s special guest appearance, especially as he brought along his sword. Nick presented certificates and badges to 15 ambassadors from Years 3 to 6 and spoke to pupils about his role, noting that his modern-day responsibilities focus on community safety rather than pursuing ‘Robin Hood’. The children enthusiastically asked questions, including whether he still hunts for the legendary outlaw, what he enjoys about his role and what it’s like to carry a sword.

Following the ceremony, the ambassadors enjoyed refreshments as a reward for their hard work. Nick Rubins commented on their passion for the programme, recognising its value in inspiring young people to embrace change in a meaningful way. He emphasised that the Small Steps to Feeling Great Passport empowers children to make positive choices, build resilience, and develop lasting healthy habits. Stating ‘you can only make a change if you accept you need to change and want to change’.

Maddy Pritchard (Vibrant Warsop) far left, Jo Yardley (Head of Church Vale School) second left and Nick Rubins (High Sherrif of Nottingham) right. Pupils of Church Vale Primary School holding their Feeling Great Passport Ambassador certificates centre.

When asked about their ambassador roles, the children expressed pride in their achievements and enthusiasm for their training. They shared that the passport has motivated them to exercise more, reduce screen time, and establish better sleep routines. One ambassador explained that she had begun doing laps around her playground each morning, and each day challenges herself to do more and to encourage her friends to walk with her. The children expressed real commitment and responsibility to the programme and value the opportunity to support their peers in making positive changes.

The children continue to play an active role in shaping the programme by providing feedback, and their progress will be evaluated in the New Year. They will also contribute to a short film documenting the initiative. The Small Steps to Feeling Great Passport programme is set to launch in all Warsop Parish schools in 2025, marking an exciting step forward in promoting health and well-being among the community’s young people.