The Dame Flogan Street restaurant was visited by Environmental Health inspectors on November 9 last year and were awarded a zero-out-of-five rating.

The restaurant’s owner, Runu Ahad worked closely with inspectors to remedy the concerns and requested re-inspection.

He now says he is ‘thrilled’ to receive the top rating of five-out-of-five less than three months later.

He explained: “On the day of the first inspection, there were many things which were easily rectified – we had just had a delivery and we were in the process of putting everything away when the inspectors came.

"We also had a lot of the paperwork in place, we just could not locate it at the time, which we have since ensured is always available.

"We were thrilled when we were awarded a five at the second inspection – I knew it was what we deserved so was pleased to have it on paper.”

Mr Ahad provided the council with a dossier of evidence ahead of the re-inspection, showing that all paperwork was up-to-date, new uniforms had been supplied and that a new freezer had been purchased.

Mr Ahad admits the initial rating had affected his business, but hoped that the re-inspection would reassure his customers.

"Our business was massively affected, but we have worked really hard,” Mr Ahad continued.

"We are very confident in our kitchen and processes and hope that we can now move forward as a business.”

A spokesperson from Mansfield District Council said: "An unannounced food hygiene inspection took place on 9 November 2021 and a food hygiene rating score of zero was awarded.

“The food business was provided with written details of the contraventions of the food hygiene regulations and the action required.

“On 25 January 2022, the food business submitted a request for a re-visit with payment and supporting evidence of the improvements was provided.

"This application was assessed and accepted.

“Visits to reassess food hygiene ratings are unannounced and carried out within three months of the date the application is accepted.

"A revisit was made on 1 February 2022 and a new food hygiene rating of five was given based on the level of compliance found at that time.”

