The Drama department at Ashfield School welcomed Rob Houchen, star of Les Miserables, to the Sutton Road school to spend the day with students, using his extensive experience and industry knowledge to coach students with their audition pieces.

The 31-year-old has starred in a number of professional performances after completing his studies at the Guildford School of Acting in musical theatre, and gave students useful advice, worked practically with them on solo performances, and even performed with them in a large group number.

The students can now claim that they have shared a stage with a professional West End performer who left them with invaluable advice and tips should they aspire to follow in his footsteps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Houchen pictured with performing arts students

A spokesperson for the school said: “What better way to inspire our BTEC Performing Arts students than to bring into school a West End star to work with them?

"So that’s exactly what the Drama Department at Ashfield did this week, enter Rob Houchen stage left.

“As always, the BTEC students represented both the department and the school brilliantly.” with

Rob Houchen commended the students, for their commitment to their craft.

He said: “It really does mean a lot to see such talent and passion for the craft in your students, it gives me hope for all the future performers coming into the industry.

"They were such lovely people and I had a great time working with them.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.