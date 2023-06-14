Priory Celtic FC are the latest football team to receive new kits thanks to sponsorship from Harron Homes, which is currently building housing developments nearby.

A £250 donation covered half the cost of 15 strips, providing a much-needed overhaul of the playing kits for the under-13 boys team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a community standard football club, Priory Celtic trains boys and girls of all ages – with 40 teams spanning players as young as under seven and up to veterans.

Members of the Priory Celtic FC under 13 boys team in their new kits.

Anthony Murdock, who coaches the U13s, said: “We’re delighted by Harron’s donation, with so many kids to keep kitted up every bit of assistance helps.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very happy to continue investing in clubs local to our communities.