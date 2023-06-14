News you can trust since 1952
Delve into the history of iconic ‘Iron Giant’ as new exhibition opens in Eastwood

An exhibition is now on display in Eastwood to mark the history of a Victorian railway bridge which stood derelict for more than 50 years.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 2 min read

‘Bennerley Viaduct: the Iron Giant of the Erewash Valley’ is a pop-up exhibition from the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct and charts the structure’s incredible history, from the Victorian railway boom, through dereliction, to walking and cycling destination after it was reopened last year.

Visitors are invited to learn more about the people and society that created the viaduct and the lasting impact it has on the communities Lawrence would have known well.

Alongside the exhibition, which is running at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum until July 22, there will be a programme of workshops and guided walks, bringing together Lawrence, creative writing and visits to the viaduct as it stands today.

Bennerley Viaduct, which used to be a railway bridge, is now accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.Bennerley Viaduct, which used to be a railway bridge, is now accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.
Bennerley Viaduct, which used to be a railway bridge, is now accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.
Rebecca Morris-Buck, project manager for the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct said: “We are so thrilled that our support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is enabling us to work in partnership with the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum for this exhibition.

“Bennerley Viaduct is a landmark in Lawrence Country – when you stand on the viaduct, you have a clear view of Eastwood in its landscape.

“As we develop our site as a visitor attraction, and walking and cycling destination, we're delighted to celebrate its connections to a world-famous writer, and to reflect on what life in the local area was like when the viaduct was in use.

“We hope Lawrence would've approved of our planned walks and creative writing activities.”

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the museum said: “Bennerley Viaduct is a monument of Victorian engineering and this exhibition really brings to life the times in which Lawrence was living.

“Improvement works at the site are one of a number of projects being undertaken as part of Kimberley’s successful £16.5m levelling up bid so it’s also a great time to learn more about the history of this iconic landmark as we look ahead to its future.”

The exhibition is open at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, on Victoria Street, Eastwood, until July 22.

Visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk/dhlawrencemuseum for more details and opening times.

