During 2022-23, seven students have worked with companies such as Mansfield Museum and Palace Theatre and Nottinghamshire Council in roles such as sensory technician, front of house assistant and gallery assistant.

Students, teachers and employers joined together before the summer term ended to praise the huge efforts students have contributed to their roles within the companies over the past year through the work placement part of the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supported internship course enables students to gain confidence and employability skills ready for the workplace. Work placement is combined with classroom sessions as well as assistance from the college’s job coaches who help to support them with career aspirations and building up of confidence and personal goals.

Students, staff and employers celebrated a year of success. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)

Louise Dakin, college special educational needs and disabilities employability manager said: “It was wonderful to join together to celebrate the amazing achievements and successes of our students this year. We’ve watched them grow in confidence and skills.

“Our employers have supported them professionally and personally, helping them discover the many responsibilities in the workplace and how to provide great customer service in a range of industries.