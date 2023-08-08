Interns and employers at Mansfield college celebrate success
During 2022-23, seven students have worked with companies such as Mansfield Museum and Palace Theatre and Nottinghamshire Council in roles such as sensory technician, front of house assistant and gallery assistant.
Students, teachers and employers joined together before the summer term ended to praise the huge efforts students have contributed to their roles within the companies over the past year through the work placement part of the course.
The supported internship course enables students to gain confidence and employability skills ready for the workplace. Work placement is combined with classroom sessions as well as assistance from the college’s job coaches who help to support them with career aspirations and building up of confidence and personal goals.
Louise Dakin, college special educational needs and disabilities employability manager said: “It was wonderful to join together to celebrate the amazing achievements and successes of our students this year. We’ve watched them grow in confidence and skills.
“Our employers have supported them professionally and personally, helping them discover the many responsibilities in the workplace and how to provide great customer service in a range of industries.
“I am thrilled one of the students will be returning to college to study full-time, four have secured full and part-time employment and one will be working as a volunteer in their chosen industry.”