Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training rated outstanding’ in all areas by education watchdog

The inspection, conducted from May 9-12, assessed the training program’s overall effectiveness, quality of education and training, as well as leadership and management.

Inspectors found Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training is “committed to excellence”, delivering superior quality initial teacher education, thereby securing its reputation as a sector leader.

ILTT is a collaborative initiative made up of The Flying High Partnership, The Discovery Trust and The Redhill Academy Trust and was established in October 2014 for primary phase trainees, expanding to include the secondary phase in September 2020.

Trainee teachers celebrating passing their course. Picture:Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training

Flying High schools include Pinxton Village Academies Kirkstead Junior and John King Infant, as well as Peafield Lane Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, The Flying High Academy – Ladybrook in Mansfield, and Mapplewells and Leamington primary academies in Sutton.

Redhill schools include Eastwood’s Hall Park Academy and Scarcliffe Primary.

In addition to training for primary and secondary education phases, ILTT also specialises in primary mathematics and physical education and collaborates with eight multi-academy trusts spanning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire. All its trainees complete the postgraduate certificate in education, accredited by either Nottingham Trent or Leicester universities.

In their newly published report, inspectors found trainees’ experience was overwhelmingly positive, with aspiring teachers actively seeking out the provider because “of its strong reputation for the high quality of training”.

The inspectors highlighted the statement of one school leader who said: “There is a really strong culture of ambition, professionalism and high expectation, but this is all wrapped up by having the wellbeing of all trainees at heart.”

Schools visited during the inspection included The Bolsover School.

Inspectors said, ‘Schools are proud to be associated with the partnership’ and that trainees ‘benefit from high levels of support from staff at the centre and also when on placement in schools to help ensure their success.’

Kaye McGuire, Leamington headteacher, said: “We thoroughly enjoy our role as a training school. Watching students flourish into highly talented teachers means our children continue to receive the best quality education. Many of the trainees have become permanent teachers at our school, impacting on the lives of our children. It is also exciting to see them grow into future leaders. The training programme provides a fantastic starting point in their career.”

The report praises the leadership and standards of training saying: “Recruitment processes are highly rigorous because leaders are determined to ensure high calibre trainees are enlisted on the course. Trainees are exceptionally well supported, from the point of application through to securing their first employment.

“Leaders have designed, and skilfully deliver, a course that encompasses additional curriculum components such as diversity, equity and inclusion and the ‘IL6’ professional attributes. This reflects a course that exceeds the minimum requirements set out in the Department for Education’s core content framework.”

Trainees’ views were sought by inspectors who said: “Trainees describe the course as ‘a really good teaching programme with helpful and inspiring leaders and mentors.”

With a current enrolment of 65 trainees, consisting of 42 trainees in the primary phase and 23 in the secondary phase, ILTT provides a variety of routes toward qualified teacher status, including school-centred initial teacher training and assessment-only routes. A further 90 trainees are already signed on to start in September this year.

Dirk Smith, programme director, said “We are thrilled with this ‘outstanding’ result which recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff in delivering a program we feel is second to none.

“We would like to thank everyone who has played a role in achieving this, our wonderful and talented staff and trainees, and hope they will take a moment to reflect on the rewards of their hard work, now recognised publicly by this glowing Ofsted report.”