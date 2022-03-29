Head teacher hails 'family school' in Kirkby after 'Good' Ofsted rating

Thumbs up from head teacher Jane Chambers and several pupils after Orchard Primary School in Kirkby had been given a 'Good' rating by Ofsted inspectors.

The 360-pupil Orchard Primary School on Chapel Street has been rated ‘Good’ overall and ‘Good’ in all five individual categories by inspectors from the education watchdog.

And head teacher Jane Chambers felt the inspectors’ report reflected the fact that “all stakeholders work together like a family”.

"They ensure that our children develop into the very best individuals they can be,” said Mrs Chambers.

"We are lucky to have supportive governors and parents, dedicated and talented staff, and amazing children, who are keen to learn and are welcoming and respectful of each other.

"Orchard is a school committed to the development of the whole child through academic success and personal development, and we feel proud that this was confirmed by Ofsted.”

The inspectors found that pupils were “polite, friendly and behaved well”. They showed “a positive attitude in lessons” and “took pride in their work”.

They received regular teaching about how to stay healthy, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and understood the importance of keeping active, particularly at playtimes, which were enjoyable, and eating healthily.

"Pupils also know that bullying is wrong,” the inspectors’ report said. “Parents, staff and pupils agree the school handles instances of bullying well.”

The Ofsted report noted that the school had recently rewritten its curriculum. It was now being delivered, but it was too soon to evaluate its impact on pupils’ learning.

Work still needed to be done on French teaching, but the mathematics curriculum was highlighted as “strong”, while Orchard was hailed for recognising the importance of reading.

The inspectors noted “a strong safeguarding culture” at the school, while pupils with special educational needs or disabilities received "effective support”.

Staff were well looked after too, with leaders “considerate of their workload and wellbeing”.

The main area where Orchard could improve, according to the inspectors, was making sure children had a better understanding of different cultures.

The report said: “Leaders should ensure they prepare pupils for life in modern Britain by encouraging informed respect for those who hold a range of faiths and beliefs.”

Mrs Chambers said the school took into account the Ofsted recommendations and continued to develop its curriculum.