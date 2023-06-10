News you can trust since 1952
Great opportunities at Mansfield college apprenticeship vacancies event

The chance to discover more about apprenticeships and apply for them on the night is coming to Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College.
By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read

An apprenticeship vacancies event will take place at the college’s Derby Road campus, on Thursday, June 22, from 5.30-7.30pm.

It is being held to showcase the many apprenticeship roles available through its employer networks and provide people with all the information they need when choosing this route into employment.

Visitors will be able to speak with experts from the college’s apprenticeship team, discuss their options and find out which types of apprenticeship may be right for them.

West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road Mansfield.West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road Mansfield.
West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road Mansfield.
There will also be the opportunity to meet employers who regularly employ apprentices into their business.

Employers available on the night will include Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, along with windows and doors manufacturer Profine, aluminium supplier Hydro Extrusion UK Ltd, power distribution manufacturer AF Switchgear, estate agency Holden Copley, and digital marketing agency Autify Digital.

Job sectors which apprenticeships are available in include automotive, business, retail and management, construction, engineering, transport and logistics, digital and IT, finance, education and teaching, hairdressing and beauty therapy.

To book on to the vacancy event visit wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events

Individuals yet to decide on their next steps can book an appointment with the college’s careers team in advance of the event by emailing [email protected] or calling 01623 413325.

