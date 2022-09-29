‘Good’ Mansfield nursery’s delight at inspector's praise

Cherubs Pleasley, based in Pleasley Landmark Centre, Chesterfield Road North, has been awarded an overall rating of good by education watchdog Ofsted, after achieving good ratings in the different categories of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

In her newly published report, following a visit in July, Ofsted inspector Lianne McElvaney said: “Children enjoy the time they spend at this friendly nursery. They are eager to explore the exciting learning opportunities, both indoors and outside. Staff have a strong knowledge of children's interests and abilities.

“Children benefit from a broad and well-planned curriculum which encompasses all areas of their development. They demonstrate enthusiasm for learning and concentrate well on the activities that they have chosen. For instance, babies post balls down tubes and older children fill pipettes with water.

Staff and children at Cherubs Pleasley celebrate the good Ofsted report.

The inspector said: “Staff are supported well through supervision and new staff are inducted thoroughly. All staff are offered training opportunities to further their knowledge and understanding of the curriculum and to support their knowledge regarding how children learn. For example, staff receive training on early communication and language skills. This ensures all staff are skilled in promoting opportunities for children to practise their developing language.”

To further improve, the nursery, which has 69 children registered, aged one-four, should ‘support staff working with toddlers and pre-school children to fully challenge children during activities, to help expand their knowledge as they investigate and explore’.

Nikki Parker, duty manager, said: “The inspection was a great opportunity for the Pleasley team to showcase all we have done to support children’s and families, what we are doing now, and our future aspirations. The nursery follows a very well-structured Curriculum which is broken down for ages and stages of children in the setting.

Children at Cherubs Pleasley made sympathy cards for the Royal family after the death of the Queen.

”Since the inspection we have worked together as a team and with our senior management team across HR to create an action plan that will see us progress and strive for outstanding.

“This will be achieved by challenging the teaching and learning opportunities for our children, maintaining our parent partnerships, and ensuring all staff continue to develop their professional development.”

Children make regular visits to the local residential home, Magnolia House.

The children make regular visits to nearby residential home Magnolia House, where they explore activities with the residents and staff, including building, creating pictures, and joining in with some singing and dancing.

Children have been taking part in weekly Spanish sessions.

Children take part in weekly Spanish lessons led by pre-school leader Amy Thrall. whohas lived in Spain and has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the culture.