GCSE Results: A celebration of hard work and achievement at Sutton Community Academy

By Lewis Taylor
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
Students at Sutton Community Academy celebrating their GCSE results.
Students at Sutton Community Academy celebrating their GCSE results.
We are incredibly proud of our students at Sutton Community Academy for their excellent performance in this year’s GCSE examinations. Their achievements reflect not only their dedication and resilience but also the unwavering support and commitment of our talented staff.

This year, we are delighted to report significant improvements in student outcomes across a range of subjects. These results are a testament to the strength of our school community and the belief that, with the right support and consistent effort, every student can succeed.

Regular attendance continues to be a key factor in academic success. At Sutton Community Academy, students who attend regularly get good results – and this year’s outcomes clearly demonstrate that!

Mrs Durrant, Head of Year 11 said: “I am so proud of the resilience, willingness and determination shown by all students in Year 11 – they have got the grades they deserved!”

We are proud of how students embraced every opportunity to learn and improve. We congratulate all of our students on their achievements and thank our staff, parents, and carers for their continued support.

