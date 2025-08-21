GCSE Results: A celebration of hard work and achievement at Sutton Community Academy

Students at Sutton Community Academy celebrating their GCSE results.

We are incredibly proud of our students at Sutton Community Academy for their excellent performance in this year’s GCSE examinations. Their achievements reflect not only their dedication and resilience but also the unwavering support and commitment of our talented staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, we are delighted to report significant improvements in student outcomes across a range of subjects. These results are a testament to the strength of our school community and the belief that, with the right support and consistent effort, every student can succeed.

Regular attendance continues to be a key factor in academic success. At Sutton Community Academy, students who attend regularly get good results – and this year’s outcomes clearly demonstrate that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Durrant, Head of Year 11 said: “I am so proud of the resilience, willingness and determination shown by all students in Year 11 – they have got the grades they deserved!”

We are proud of how students embraced every opportunity to learn and improve. We congratulate all of our students on their achievements and thank our staff, parents, and carers for their continued support.