Cash boost for Mansfield charity Jigsaw from building society foundation

The building society’s Mansfield branch are long-standing supporters of Jigsaw, a mental health charity that helps lonely and isolated people, many of them veterans, in a variety of ways.

The branch team nominated Jigsaw as part of a Christmas initiative that is seeing the building society share a pot of £10,000 with deserving local causes from its recently launched Samuel Fox Foundation.

Funds from the foundation, which is named after the building society’s founder, will support projects and causes that help communities thrive, from around the Nottinghamshire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Waring, right, from Jigsaw Support Scheme, was presented with £400 by customer services consultant Izabella Zygmunt.

Customer services consultant Izabella Zygmunt said: “We’re over-the-moon to be able to make such a significant contribution to Jigsaw – they’re a fantastic charity and we are happy our donation will help make life a little better for many people who need and deserve our support the most this Christmas.”