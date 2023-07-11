Susan Grady, aged 51, who was special educational needs co-ordinator at Newlands Junior School, Braemar Road, Forest Town, at the time was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute at hearing of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Mrs Gray was accused of, on November 20, 2020, using unreasonable force against pupil – referred to as Pupil A – by holding his left wrist, and/or dragging him, and/or holding him under his arms and/or pushing him.

She admitted grabbing the pupil’s wrist, but denied dragging him, holding him under the arms or pushing him

Susan Grady was a teacher at Newlands Junior School. Photo: Google

In addition, Mrs Grady was also accused of not following the school behaviour management procedure or the managing risky behaviours procedure and, as a result, she failed to have regard to the need to safeguard pupils’ well-being.

Mrs Grady admitted both these allegations.

The panel, on the day of the incident, heard Pupil A had been disruptive and been sent to a shared area where continued to be disruptive. He was then told he was going to the office of a staff member, referred to as Witness B. The panel heard Pupil A initially got up independently to do this but then refused to go.

Witness A said she saw Mrs Grady “drag” Pupil A through the door into the hall by his arm while he was holding on to the doorframe, while in Witness B’s office, red markings were noticed on Pupil A’s wrist.

Witness A said Pupil A was “a challenge”, but many pupils at the school could be difficult. They described Pupil A as “manipulative” and he would try to embroil teachers into an argument.

The local authority designated officer was informed and advised Mrs Grady should not be alone in a classroom with any children.

The panel was also provided with photographs taken by Witness B of Pupil A’s wrist, which Witness B confirmed were taken between 45 minutes and one hour after the incident.

The panel noted Pupil A’s wrist was red in the photographs, indicating injury.

The panel therefore found there was sufficient evidence Mrs Grady had grabbed Pupil A’s wrist, but insufficient evidence she had dragged him, held him or pushed him.

Mrs Grady accepted her handling of the incident was wrong and the panel concluded she failed to follow the school behaviour management procedure and the managing risky behaviours procedure.

The panel also heard that during the incident, Mrs Grady left the rest of her class, some of whom had special educational needs, unattended for almost 10 minutes, which, the panel said, amounted to a failure to safeguard pupils’ wellbeing.

A number of witnesses spoke in support of Mrs Grady, referring to her as “devoted” and “hard-working” and the panel noted there was no evidence that she was not of good character.

