News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Former teacher at Mansfield school banned from teaching after grabbing pupil by the wrist

A former teacher at a Mansfield school has been banned from teaching for a minimum of two years after being found guilty of misconduct.
By John Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

Susan Grady, aged 51, who was special educational needs co-ordinator at Newlands Junior School, Braemar Road, Forest Town, at the time was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute at hearing of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Mrs Gray was accused of, on November 20, 2020, using unreasonable force against pupil – referred to as Pupil A – by holding his left wrist, and/or dragging him, and/or holding him under his arms and/or pushing him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She admitted grabbing the pupil’s wrist, but denied dragging him, holding him under the arms or pushing him

Susan Grady was a teacher at Newlands Junior School. Photo: GoogleSusan Grady was a teacher at Newlands Junior School. Photo: Google
Susan Grady was a teacher at Newlands Junior School. Photo: Google
Most Popular

In addition, Mrs Grady was also accused of not following the school behaviour management procedure or the managing risky behaviours procedure and, as a result, she failed to have regard to the need to safeguard pupils’ well-being.

Mrs Grady admitted both these allegations.

The panel, on the day of the incident, heard Pupil A had been disruptive and been sent to a shared area where continued to be disruptive. He was then told he was going to the office of a staff member, referred to as Witness B. The panel heard Pupil A initially got up independently to do this but then refused to go.

Read More
Frustrated Mansfield man fined for shouting abuse at council worker and police

Witness A said she saw Mrs Grady “drag” Pupil A through the door into the hall by his arm while he was holding on to the doorframe, while in Witness B’s office, red markings were noticed on Pupil A’s wrist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witness A said Pupil A was “a challenge”, but many pupils at the school could be difficult. They described Pupil A as “manipulative” and he would try to embroil teachers into an argument.

The local authority designated officer was informed and advised Mrs Grady should not be alone in a classroom with any children.

The panel was also provided with photographs taken by Witness B of Pupil A’s wrist, which Witness B confirmed were taken between 45 minutes and one hour after the incident.

The panel noted Pupil A’s wrist was red in the photographs, indicating injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel therefore found there was sufficient evidence Mrs Grady had grabbed Pupil A’s wrist, but insufficient evidence she had dragged him, held him or pushed him.

Mrs Grady accepted her handling of the incident was wrong and the panel concluded she failed to follow the school behaviour management procedure and the managing risky behaviours procedure.

The panel also heard that during the incident, Mrs Grady left the rest of her class, some of whom had special educational needs, unattended for almost 10 minutes, which, the panel said, amounted to a failure to safeguard pupils’ wellbeing.

A number of witnesses spoke in support of Mrs Grady, referring to her as “devoted” and “hard-working” and the panel noted there was no evidence that she was not of good character.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel banned her from teaching in England until June 20, 2025, at the earliest.

The school has been approached for comment.

Related topics:Mansfield