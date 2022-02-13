Forest Town schoolchildren pose ‘fantastic’ questions to special police team
Pupils at a Forest Town school were given a close-up view of policing.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Forest Town Primary School, on Clipstone Road West, and spoke with children in Years 5 and 6, aged nine-11.
The pupils had the opportunity to see the police vehicles and the specialist kit that is used – and, a force spokesman said, asked some ‘fantastic questions’.
Sergeant Tony Bailey, from the Mansfield team, said: “Engaging with schools is an important role of the Operation Reacher team and breaking down those barriers between the stigma of the police and children.
“It was a brilliant and insightful day for both us as a team and the students.
“Thanks to the staff and students at Forest Town Primary. We hope to be back soon.”