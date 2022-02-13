Forest Town schoolchildren pose ‘fantastic’ questions to special police team

Pupils at a Forest Town school were given a close-up view of policing.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:06 pm

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Forest Town Primary School, on Clipstone Road West, and spoke with children in Years 5 and 6, aged nine-11.

The pupils had the opportunity to see the police vehicles and the specialist kit that is used – and, a force spokesman said, asked some ‘fantastic questions’.

Sergeant Tony Bailey, from the Mansfield team, said: “Engaging with schools is an important role of the Operation Reacher team and breaking down those barriers between the stigma of the police and children.

Pupils at Forest Town Primary School meet police officers.

“It was a brilliant and insightful day for both us as a team and the students.

“Thanks to the staff and students at Forest Town Primary. We hope to be back soon.”

