Long-awaited plans for a new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities have finally been submitted for a site in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 160-place school would be built on the site of a former middle school on Ravensdale Street which closed more than 20 years ago.

The initial announcement in March was greeted with excitement by local councillors, who said it would benefit both Mansfield students and economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists’ impressions which Nottinghamshire Council has submitted to its own planning department show what the facility would look like.

An artists' impression of the planned new Ravensdale Special School in Mansfield. Photo: Other

Ravensdale Special School would be open to Nottinghamshire students at key stage two level and above with a variety of social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

The planning documents say it will offer a ‘more tailored and inclusive educational system that caters to the diverse learning needs of all students’.

The site is already owned by the county council, having previously been the Sherwood Hall and Sixth Form College Annexe until 2001.

It has since remained derelict for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andre Camilleri (Con), who represents Mansfield South at County Hall and Berry Hill at Mansfield Council, has been a supporter of using the site.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service when plans were initially announced: “It’s an empty, former school that was sitting there vacant so it will be the perfect site for it.

“A big SEND school coming to Mansfield will be fantastic for the town and for the children.

“We’ve got a lot of SEND children who come from a lot of different schools so it will also help other schools and the children too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our district, along with Ashfield, has the greatest need for this type of school.

“It’s where more than 40 per cent of children with special needs live, so it really is terrific and life-changing news for local children and parents.”

Ollerton was previously earmarked as a potential SEND school location, but the chosen site was found to be contaminated.