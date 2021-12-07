West Nottinghamshire College's Chesterfield Road campus in Mansfield, where the festive event will take place.

The event is being hosted by West Nottinghamshire College, which runs Access To University courses that help bridge the gap between current qualifications and taking the university plunge.

It’s at the college’s Chesterfield Road campus on Wednesday, December 15 (5.30 pm to 7.30 pm) when former Access students will be on hand to share their experiences over festive drinks and mince pies.

Nicola Beech, head of the department, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back some of our alumni students, as well as greeting potential, new students who are looking at taking that step towards university-level learning.

"We’ll be able to help people look at the options for kick-starting a new career and how they can access funding support.

"There really is something for everyone on our Access courses, providing so many pathways into a wide variety of industry sectors.”

One of the former students who will be there is 37-year-old Sarah Fitzsimons, who studied Access to business and law at the college in 2017.

Not only did she go on to university, she also gained a BA (Hons) degree in criminal justice, followed by a Masters degree in criminal justice and criminology.

Sarah said: “I selected the Access course because I’d studied GCSEs at West Notts the year before and had enjoyed learning again.

"I had been diagnosed with a lifelong illness in 2010 which left my hearing impaired.

"It was a difficult phase and adjustment period in my life. However, it also led to reflection and a desire to do something that I would enjoy.

“I’d always been interested in law and politics, so that’s where it all began.

"Returning to education was daunting at first, but once I had enrolled, I loved it.

"The tutors at the college were so supportive, and I loved being a mature student.

"It not only gave me fresh qualifications but also changed me greatly on a personal level.”

Those who go along to the college event can find out about all the Access courses, which also include sciences, history, English, social work, social science, nursing and healthcare.

Advice and guidance on being a mature student will also be available.