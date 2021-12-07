Christmas capers! Why are Mansfield college staff dressed up as elves?

Staff at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield dress up as elves as part of a fun Christmas campaign by students to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

For staff from the health and social care curriculum changed their usual work attire for festive elves’ costumes, keeping a promise to students, who challenged them to dress up as part of a campaign to raise money for charity.

Games and bucket collections helped to raise a total of £202 for the Alzheimer’s Society and dementia sufferers.

Sally Pinion, head of ‘elf’ and social care, said: "The students worked so well to raise this money, so the staff couldn’t go back on our promise to dress as elves once they had reached their target.

"We enjoyed the fun and smiles that the fancy dress day created. Being chief elf was magical for me!

“Dementia is an illness our students learn about through their studies.

"Many will graduate to become carers in hospitals and care homes, caring for those living with this condition.”