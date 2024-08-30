Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s not too late to grab what you need 📚

Pupils in England will go back to school next week for the start of the autumn term

Amazon has slashed prices on back-to-school essentials until September 30

The deals include stationary, clothes, electronics and more

Pupils across England are getting ready to return to school next week after the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autumn term begins on Monday September 2, with hundreds of thousands of children starting primary or secondary school for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils across England return to school next week (Photo by Adobe Stock) | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

And if you still haven’t got everything you need, it’s not too late to grab all the essentials. Amazon has launched limited-time offers on thousands of back-to-school items, with next-day delivery available on Prime.

The deals include stationary, backpacks, electronics, lunchtime items and clothing, with the offers running until September 30.

Here are 10 must-have items for the new term.

Price: £3.33, with 30% off.

This handy set contains all the instruments children need for maths lessons, including a sharpener, eraser, pencil, compass, ruler and protractor - all supplied in a sturdy tin.

Price: £7.03 with 53% off.

These highlighters come in softer colours than the usual neons, and incorporate an anti-dry out technology which allows four hours of cap-off time. The wedged tip can draw broad lines, highlight and underline school notes, and has line widths of 1mm and 4mm.

Price: £5.28 with 19% off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A classic. The design features a round barrel and a side clip for attaching it to school notebooks - and the ink cartridges are refillable.

Price: £4.04 with 15% off.

Younger pupils begin writing with pencils before they transition to pens, so this pack-of-12 is essential for the start of primary school. The high-quality lead pencil can also be used for drawing and sketching.

Price: £5.59 with 20% off.

These cases have a hard shell and a practical rectangular-shaped design, with compartments to hold pens, pencils, rulers, rubbers and more. They're easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Price: £12.82 with 46% off.

A packed lunch box is another essential and these leakproof containers have easy-locking clips and flexible seals.

Price: £21.24 with 15% off in dark black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This school rucksack comes in 11 different colours, with four compartments and two side pockets. The back of the backpack and shoulder straps are equipped with thick sponge pads to distribute the load on shoulders and back.

Price: From £22.45, with up to 17% off.

The back-to-school trip to Clarks is a rite of passage for many children, but prices are currently slashed on Amazon. The lightweight sole on these school shoes provides cushioning and flexibility.

Price: From £20.90 with up to 45% off.

These flats are made of hard-wearing responsible leather, with a lightweight and comfortable design.

Price: £18.99 with 17% off.

Drinking water throughout the day is vital for pupils, and these stylish water bottles can carry 950ml of liquid - perfect for older children. They come with a straw for easy drinking.

Amazon’s back-to-school offers run until September 30. You can browse more deals on the Back To School page.