Three-year-old Robin (left) and two-year-old Luca celebrate the 'Good' rating given to Cherubs Edwinstowe by Ofsted inspectors.

Cherubs on Mansfield Road, which caters for up to 60 children aged two to four, was handed a ‘Good’ rating by the inspector.

Manager Sarah Hickling said: "It was our first inspection since opening in 2019, so I am pleased with the outcome.

"All the staff have worked extremely hard to ensure they provide a good quality of care and education, and all our families are happy.

The Cherubs nursery on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe for children aged two to four.

"The inspection highlighted that ‘staff have an in-depth knowledge of each child’s development, and provide an array of interesting, investigative activities in the exceptionally well-resourced and calming nursery’. I am thrilled.”

The private nursery, which employs six members of staff, is one of several Cherubs centres dotted around the county and is run by the Mansfield Woodhouse-based agency, Childcare (East Midlands).

The Ofsted inspector noted that children enjoy attending Cherubs Edwinstowe, and staff “take a great interest in them”.

Activities take place outdoors, as well as at the centre, and “staff have high expectations of what the children can achieve, allowing them to persevere until they succeed”.

The children even used technology to stay in touch with the residents of a local nursing home. And they were taught about a balanced diet to help them enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The management team had “high ambitions” for the nursery, and staff morale was positive, the report said.

The only area of improvement suggested was enabling less confident and less experienced staff to interact better with children.