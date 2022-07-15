Delight at Kirkby school 'to be proud of' after Ofsted praise

That was the message from a proud school principal after his school was praised by education inspectors.

Mark Nunn was speaking after The West Park Academy in Kirkby was rated good by education watchdog Ofsted.

It was the first inspection for the Vernon Road school since becoming an academy and part of The Forge Trust – in its previous guise as Jeffries Primary and Nursery School, the school was rated inadequate in 2017.

Principal Mark Nunn celebrates the good Ofsted report with pupils Ryan Gollins, Daisy Brown, Progress Ariyo, Maise-leigh Jewsbury, Skye-Faith Barker and Alex Pearl.

However, inspectors have hailed the academy in their newly published report, highlighting how ‘pupils speak highly of their school’ and ‘leaders and staff have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour’.

The report says: “Pupils say they enjoy lessons and after-school activities. They feel especially proud of the badges and awards they can earn. They say these motivate them to do well.”

The inspectors also hailed the ‘very well-planned programme of extra-curricular clubs and activites’, including gardening, cooking, sports and computing.

The report also highlighted how pupils ‘feel safe from bullying’, staff encourage a love of reading, how pupils with additional needs are fully included in school life, that teachers promote pupils’ broader development and leaders care about staff wellbeing.

It says leaders have revised the school curriculum to develop children’s knowledge, and how the ‘three key themes of aspiration, raising standards, and cultural diversity’ are reflected throughout.

To further improve, the school was encouraged to refine and embed the new curriculum – which is still in its first year of implementation.

Mr Nunn, principal of the Vernon Road school, which has about 235 pupils, aged three-11, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the result of the inspection.

“Despite the challenges that have arisen from the pandemic, all of us at West Park have been determined to ensure our children get the best possible education and the ‘good’ grading reflects this.

“In 2017, as Jeffries Primary, the school was judged to be inadequate with many areas for development.

“This current Ofsted report now states our only area for development is to embed our curriculum even further.

“Since joining The Forge Trust, the school has changed significantly and can now move on from the issues of the past.

“Our community can now be confident they have a primary school to be proud of.”