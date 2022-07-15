Daisi Cooper, Jasmine Jones, Leba Stephens and Ashleigh Collier.

Mansfield students mark end of term in style at Samworth Academy prom celebration

Year 11 students from Mansfield’s Samworth Church Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, toasted the end of the school year with a prom celebration.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:59 pm

The event, at Rufford Park Golf and Country Club, was a chance for youngsters to pull out all the stops with a night of glamorous gowns and stylish suits.

1. NMAC-15-07-22-samworthprom-NMSY (9).jpg

Grace Smart and Olivia De-Carteret.

Photo: Louise Brimble

2. NMAC-15-07-22-samworthprom-NMSY (11).jpg

Thomas Atkinson, Jacy Wilson, Sam Webster, Luke Ward, Charlie George and Thomas Page.

Photo: Louise Brimble

3. NMAC-15-07-22-samworthprom-NMSY (12).jpg

Kiera Algarme, Colby Toplass, Andrew Mould, Harry Berry and Callum Randall.

Photo: Louise Brimble

4. NMAC-15-07-22-samworthprom-NMSY (6).jpg

Edie Clipstone, Georgia Hibbert, Katie Kissane, Mae Clarke, Amy White, Livs Humphries and Dienna Corpe.

Photo: Louise Brimble

