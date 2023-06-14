News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Construction firm staff help serve breakfast to school pupils in Eastwood

Sponsors of an Eastwood school’s breakfast club paid a special visit to help serve food and meet pupils.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read

East Midlands-based construction experts Clegg Food Projects is sponsoring the latest Breakfast Club initiative run by Greggs, at the Florence Nightingale Academy in Eastwood.

The Clegg Food Projects team visited the local school on May 24 to help serve breakfast to year five and year six students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Breakfast Club, which is operated by the Greggs Foundation, provides a free, nutritional breakfast to children who need it, to ensure pupils are prepared for the day ahead.

Oliver Jenkins with children at Florence Nightingale Academy.Oliver Jenkins with children at Florence Nightingale Academy.
Oliver Jenkins with children at Florence Nightingale Academy.
Most Popular

The initiative has been running nationally since 1999 and currently provides breakfasts for around 49,000 school children at nearly 779 locations each day.

Oliver Jenkins, business development manager at Clegg Food Projects, said: “It was great to help give back to the local community.

“The Breakfast Clubs offers school children the chance to start their day on a positive note. It’s a great initiative to get behind and we’re pleased to help support.”

Read More
Eastwood health service receives top award for ‘powerful and valuable’ support o...
From left: Lynne Hindmarch from Greggs Breakfast Club, schoolchildren from Florence Nightingale Academy, headteacher Mrs Baxter and Oliver Jenkins business development manager from Clegg Food Projects.From left: Lynne Hindmarch from Greggs Breakfast Club, schoolchildren from Florence Nightingale Academy, headteacher Mrs Baxter and Oliver Jenkins business development manager from Clegg Food Projects.
From left: Lynne Hindmarch from Greggs Breakfast Club, schoolchildren from Florence Nightingale Academy, headteacher Mrs Baxter and Oliver Jenkins business development manager from Clegg Food Projects.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynne Hindmarch, breakfast club manager for the Greggs Foundation, added: “It’s always a real pleasure to visit one of our Breakfast Clubs and witness first-hand the positive impact it has on the children attending every day.

“Thanks to our wonderful partners at Clegg Food Projects for sharing our commitment to Breakfast Clubs and the staff and pupils at The Florence Nightingale Academy for making us feel so welcome.”

Related topics:Breakfast clubEast MidlandsEastwoodGreggs