Construction firm staff help serve breakfast to school pupils in Eastwood
East Midlands-based construction experts Clegg Food Projects is sponsoring the latest Breakfast Club initiative run by Greggs, at the Florence Nightingale Academy in Eastwood.
The Clegg Food Projects team visited the local school on May 24 to help serve breakfast to year five and year six students.
The Breakfast Club, which is operated by the Greggs Foundation, provides a free, nutritional breakfast to children who need it, to ensure pupils are prepared for the day ahead.
The initiative has been running nationally since 1999 and currently provides breakfasts for around 49,000 school children at nearly 779 locations each day.
Oliver Jenkins, business development manager at Clegg Food Projects, said: “It was great to help give back to the local community.
“The Breakfast Clubs offers school children the chance to start their day on a positive note. It’s a great initiative to get behind and we’re pleased to help support.”
Lynne Hindmarch, breakfast club manager for the Greggs Foundation, added: “It’s always a real pleasure to visit one of our Breakfast Clubs and witness first-hand the positive impact it has on the children attending every day.
“Thanks to our wonderful partners at Clegg Food Projects for sharing our commitment to Breakfast Clubs and the staff and pupils at The Florence Nightingale Academy for making us feel so welcome.”