Eastwood health service receives top award for ‘powerful and valuable’ support of carers

Staff at a health service in Eastwood have been honoured with a special accolade for their work aiding carers.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read

On June 6, Primary Integrated Community Services (PICS) was presented with an outstanding achievement award along with a ‘Carer Friendly Service Quality Mark’ for all of its services by the Nottinghamshire Carers Association (NCA).

The organisation works with residents with long term health conditions who are registered to GP Surgeries in Kimberley, Eastwood, Stapleford and Beeston to help them manage their condition, remain independent and avoid hospital admissions.

Staff ask every person they work with whether they care for someone or if they are cared for by someone. With consent, they then register them as a carer with their local practice, ensuring they will get greater support in the future.

PICS staff and carers at the awards ceremony on June 6.PICS staff and carers at the awards ceremony on June 6.
PICS staff and carers at the awards ceremony on June 6.
The service was founded by a GP and practice manager at Eastwood Primary Care Centre more than nine years ago.

Last year, it became the first organisation in Nottinghamshire to be awarded the ‘Carer Friendly Quality Mark’ as an employer and for general practice, social prescribing and its care navigation services.

This new award in 2023 reflects confidence that staff across PICS consistently ‘does more than enough’ to earn NCA’s coveted top award for all 35 of its services across the county.

NCA’s Stephanie Smith presented the latest award at an event held at Whyburn Medical Practice in Hucknall during Carers Week.

Stephanie said: “PICS staff are excellent at having what can be a difficult conversation.

“It can be emotional, and you don’t want to upset someone, but unless someone helps you recognise that you are a carer, we know that most people will never access support.”

Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS, thanked residents, staff and volunteers at the special celebration.

She said: “I’m proud and privileged to receive this award on behalf of everyone at PICS.

“Making the journey better for residents and staff is at the heart of what PICS is all about. We know that caring is rewarding and that carers learn a lot of skills from their experience.

“We want to empower carers in Nottinghamshire and within PICS to live their life well, connect with their community, manage paid work, and feel appreciated.”

