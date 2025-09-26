College scoops gold accolade from one of UK’s leading spa destinations

West Nottinghamshire College has been awarded ‘Gold College of Excellence' by one of the UK’s leading destination spas, Ragdale Hall Spa.

This accolade celebrates the college’s exceptional approach to beauty training, the partnership with Ragdale Hall Spa and its commitment to preparing students for successful careers in the industry

The ‘Gold College of Excellence’ award certifies that West Notts has high standards of teaching and consistently supports and collaborates with Ragdale Hall Spa to enhance their student’s employment opportunities beyond their training.

Colleges are reviewed annually and must continue to meet Ragdale Hall Spa's criteria to maintain their ‘College of Excellence’ status.

Left to right, beauty teachers Kate Taylor and Tracy Polak, Level 4 student and Ragdale Hall employee Danielle Tetley, programme area leader for hair, beauty and make-up artistry Amy Stirland-Fell and teaching head of department Suzanne Szepeta.

Ragdale Hall Spa works with several colleges of the gold status to inspire students to excel in careers within the beauty industry. These colleges will benefit from career presentations, interactive open evenings with treatment demonstrations and opportunities for students to visit and experience the spa’s professional environment.

Programme area leader for hairdressing, beauty therapy and make-up artistry Amy Stirland-Fell said: “I am delighted that we have once again been awarded Gold College status this year. This enables us to continue strengthening our professional links, networking and opportunities for our students to visit the spa.

“We’re also really pleased to welcome Danielle Tetley from Ragdale Hall Spa who has enrolled on our Level 4 Advanced Beauty course.”

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Ragdale Hall Spa Training and Development Supervisor said: “West Notts has been awarded ‘Gold College of Excellence’ status due to the tutors’ ongoing dedication to their students’ skills and progression into industry by ensuring all opportunities are embraced by means of continued communication with Ragdale Hall Spa.

“Each year we offer the students a career presentation along with the opportunity to visit Ragdale Hall Spa. This enables them to meet our therapists and experience one of the UK's busiest and most highly- regarded spas, hopefully to inspire them to develop and want to work in such an environment at the end of their course.”