College restaurant Refined reopens with fresh flavours and a focus on great lunches

West Nottinghamshire College’s Refined restaurant, based at the college’s Derby Road campus, is delighted to announce its reopening from Tuesday 4 November.

Operated by the college’s hospitality and catering students, both in the kitchen as trainee chefs and front of house, Refined is once again ready to welcome loyal customers for another exciting dining season.

This autumn, the spotlight is on delicious, freshly prepared lunches available every Tuesday and Wednesday. Diners can enjoy a tempting selection of paninis, pizzas, salads, as well as favourites such as the smash burger and halloumi burger, complemented by a special hot dish of the day. A cakes and bakes cabinet will showcase students’ creative desserts and sweet treats, perfect for a light bite or coffee break.

In addition to the new-look lunch offerings, guests can still enjoy Refined’s plated lunches on Thursdays and Fridays. The ever-popular Wednesday themed evening meals and Thursday gourmet events are already filling fast for the remainder of the year, but bookings are being taken for the new year.

Students are looking forward to welcoming the public back to the restaurant

Programme area leader for hospitality Jo Wilson said: “We’re thrilled to reopen Refined and welcome our customers back for another fantastic season. Our students gain invaluable real-world experience here, from creating beautiful dishes in the kitchen to providing excellent service in the restaurant.

“We’re especially excited for guests to sample our new lunchtime menus, which are fresh, vibrant, and perfect for autumn.”

Over the summer, the restaurant’s kitchen garden has been thriving, providing home-grown fruit and vegetables that will feature in the seasonal dishes. Inside, diners will notice improvements too – new soundproofing has created a calmer, more serene atmosphere, while stylish round tables make for a more intimate dining experience.

For a special touch, guests can also book one of four heated dining huts, ideal for a private dining experience. These can be reserved via the online booking form.

Refined will be taking bookings for November and December lunchtimes, and customers are encouraged to secure their tables early.

To book your table, visit www.refinedining.co.uk