Clipstone youngsters learn about online safety thanks to police visit

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood policing team paid a visit to Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, on Church Road.

They spoke about online safety and made the children aware of their own digital footprint, as well as talking about ‘the new craze of catfishing and bullying within WhatsApp groups’.

Youngsters learned about online safety.

A team spokesman said: “It was a very positive session with the children clearly wanting to learn and open up about their own experiences online.”