Children 'happy and relaxed' at 'friendly' out-of-school club in Southwell, says Ofsted

Children “feel happy, relaxed and settled at a friendly” club in Southwell that has earned rich praise from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The Southwell Bubble Wrap, based on Bishops Drive, provides out-of-school day care for youngsters, aged four to 11, who go to local infant and junior schools.

Employing eight childcare staff, it caters for 59 children in term-time sessions that run from 7.30 to 9 before school in the mornings and then from 3.30 pm until 6 pm after school.

Ofsted reviewed the service to determine if it met the quality and standards of early-years provision, having previously awarded it a rating of ‘Good’.

Out-of-school day care is provided by The Bubble Wrap club in Southwell for children aged four to 11.

Inspectors found that Bubble Wrap passed with flying colours, saying staff “promote children’s love of learning with exciting and engaging activities”.

“Staff greet children warmly, helping to promote mutual respect and kindness,” the inspectors’ report said.

"Children are relaxed and settled at this friendly club, which enables them to form positive friendships.

"Staff model positive interactions and fully engage in children’s play. Children thoroughly enjoy the company of the staff and enjoy playing games with their friends.

"They have daily opportunities for fresh air and to safely play group games, such as football. But children enjoy quieter activities too, such as threading beads and sharing books.

"Staff recognise that young children need to rest and unwind after a long day at school. There is a comfy area to sit with staff and read a book.”

The inspectors found that staff gather information from the schools and so are “very knowledgeable about the children and meet their needs effectively”.

“Staff treat children with respect and give children constant praise and encouragement,” the report went on. “As a result, children are kind and highly considerate towards their friends.

"Children are well behaved while at the club. They are polite to each other and the staff. They enjoy sociable mealtimes as they sit together and talk, and have nutritious snacks”.

Ofsted noted that the provider and staff are “enthusiastic and passionate about providing high-quality care”, and staff are “positive about the support they receive”.

“Parents are also very complimentary about the club and know their children are happy and well looked after,” the report added. “They comment that their children always leave smiling and talking about the activities they have been doing.”