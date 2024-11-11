Cherubs Edwinstowe Nursery marks Remembrance Day with handcrafted poppies

The children from Cherubs Edwinstowe at the local cenotaph.

This Remembrance Day, children at Cherubs Edwinstowe Nursery honoured tradition heartfeltly by creating their poppies and taking them to the local cenotaph. These young children engaged in learning about the significance of remembrance, participating in a meaningful act of respect.

Nursery Manager Sarah shared, “Remembrance Day is a valuable opportunity to introduce children to the importance of honouring those who served. Through crafting, they begin to understand gratitude and respect.”

Adding to the display, parents, grandparents, and others from the local community contributed hand-knitted and crocheted poppies, proudly showcased in the nursery window as a tribute to the fallen. This initiative brought the community together in a special way, reinforcing the values of remembrance across generations.

This thoughtful act has fostered a sense of shared history and respect within the young children and their families, marking the day truly memorable.

Poppies knitted by the local community.

