Cherubs Edwinstowe celebrate Harvest Festival

By cherubs Edwinstowe
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cherubs Edwinstowe have been celebrating Harvest Festival with the children.

The nursery chef Kai, children Marley, aged 2, Marsali, aged 3 and Everlyn, aged 3, participated in the activity exploring the textures and origins of the vegetables before cutting them up for the soup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children will sampling the soup for tea and making bread to accompany the soup.

The children were engaged and thoroughly enjoyed cutting the vegetables up and exploring their textures.

They extended on this activity making their own bread cobs to accompany the soup.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.