Celebration honours Mansfield pupils' contributions to school life

Some 4,000 people attended The Flying High Trust school awards at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Children from the trust’s 30 schools attended the awards, uniting to perform musical pieces and celebrating the achievements of staff and pupils over the previous year.

Chris Wheatley, chief executive officer of The Flying High Partnership, said: “It is fantastic to bring all of the schools together to look back with pride on the achievements we have seen over the previous year.

Children from 30 Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire schools created artwork on capes for the Flying High Trust Awards event, at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

“Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, which created a barrier to learning for children across the country, our results suggest we have made consistent improving gains since 2019.

“This is an incredible achievement by our schools, their staff and most importantly, the children.”

The event saw various awards given, many reflecting the trust values of aspiration, confidence, creativity, enjoyment, perseverance, pride and responsibility.

Retired Paralympian Richard Whitehead spoke at the event.

Special guest Richard Whitehead, a multiple gold-medal winning Paralympian, said: “It was an inspirational evening, and great to see the impact the trust has on the children.

“It is also a great platform for the parents to be able to see the work the trust is doing, shining a light on the leaders of tomorrow.”

Schools who attended included Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, Mansfield’s The Flying High Academy Ladybrook; Kirkby’s Greenwood Primary, Peafield Lane Academy from Mansfield Woodhouse and The Green Infant School from South Normanton.

Sutton schools in attendance included Forest Glade, Leamington and Mapplewells primaries, while schools from Pinxton included John King Infant, Longwood Infant and Kirkstead Junior academies.