Berry Hill Primary's star takes the stage

Olivia

Excitement is buzzing at Berry Hill Primary School as one of their own, Olivia, a Year 4 student, takes to the stage at the Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia has earned a coveted spot in the ensemble for this year’s pantomime, bringing her talent and enthusiasm to one of Mansfield’s favourite festive traditions.

The pantomime, renowned for its vibrant performances and community spirit, is a cherished event, and Olivia’s participation marks a proud moment for her family, friends, and teachers. “We are all extremely proud of Olivia,” said Mrs. Davis, at Berry Hill Primary. “Her hard work and dedication to her craft truly shine through, and we can’t wait to see her light up the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire school is rallying behind Olivia and will be attending Friday’s performance to cheer her on. With the buzz of the holiday season in the air, the outing promises to be a memorable experience for students and staff alike.

“It’s amazing to see Olivia’s confidence grow through her involvement in the pantomime,” said head teacher, Mr. Trenowden. “She’s been an inspiration to her peers, showing that with determination and passion, you can achieve wonderful things.”

As Olivia takes to the stage this week, the Berry Hill Primary community will be there to support her, celebrating not just her performance, but the joy and camaraderie that events like these bring to the school and local area.

Break a leg, Olivia—we’re all rooting for you!