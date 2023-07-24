News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
Awards recognise students' hard work and positive attitudes at Mansfield school

Students at a Mansfield school were rewarded for their hard work and commitment at a special awards evening.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

The Garibaldi School’s annual awards evening took place at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Sookholme on Thursday, July 13.

The prestigious awards ceremony for the Forest Town-based school, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, saw students from Years 7 to 10 and Year 12 receive recognition for the 2022-23 academic year.

Students were nominated by teachers, governors or the head teacher and around 150 were presented with a prize and a certificate.

Year 10 student Sam Lewing received the Governors' Award.
Year 10 student Sam Lewing received the Governors’ Award.
James Aldred, headteacher at the Garibaldi Road school, said: “The awards were in recognition for the students' hard work, commitment, resilience and positive attitudes to learning.

“For everyone in attendance, it was a reminder of the rewards that these qualities can produce and the power of education to help young people bring about change.”

Two special additional awards were also presented – The Governors’ Award and the Headteacher’s Award.

Year 10 student Sam Lewing received the Governors’ Award, which was presented by Cate Hunt, chair of governors.

The Head Teacher’s Award went to Year 8 student Dhanushiya Asaithambi. (Image: submitted)The Head Teacher’s Award went to Year 8 student Dhanushiya Asaithambi. (Image: submitted)
The Head Teacher’s Award went to Year 8 student Dhanushiya Asaithambi. (Image: submitted)

Sam is about to embark on a trip of a lifetime to South Korea for the World Wide Scouting Jamboree, as one of only 36 youngsters to attend the prestigious event from the UK.

The Headteacher’s Award went to Year 8 student Dhanushiya Asaithambi.

Mr Aldred said: “Dhanushiya is a hard-working, conscientious and polite student. She is a brilliant artist and a passionate writer; we’re very proud of her.

"I'd like to thank the students, staff, parents and governors for attending this prestigious event. This is one of my favourite nights of the school calendar where we get to share in all the successes and great achievements of our young people.

"They should be immensely proud to have been nominated as prize winners this year. I know everyone in the room supporting the young people were rightly bursting with pride.

"As always, I continue to thank everyone involved with Garibaldi for their continued support and in ensuring events like this happen.”

