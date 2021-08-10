This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades.

These were set against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The school on Sutton Road, which is one of the largest in the country, have celebrated with some very excited students this morning.

Daisy Jakymelen and Chloe Greenwood celebrate their results

The Head of Post 16, Linda Maguire, said: “We are tremendously proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students, especially after such a challenging and disrupted year.

"Their resilience throughout has astounded us.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to progress onto further education or employment, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

"Well done to all of the students of Ashfield Post 16.”

Isobelle Lowe is picture with her delighted parents and Ashfield’s Head of Law, Mrs Amelia Fraser, looking proudly on.

Amongst those celebrating are Isobelle Lowe, who achieved A*, A*, A and will be reading Law at the University of Oxford.

Tommy Williams is also celebrating his phenomenal A*, A*, A*, A results which have earned him a well-deserved place at Cambridge University studying Computer Science.

Also celebrating today are Daisy Jakymelen and Chloe Greenwood.

Daisy achieved A*, A, A and is going to the University of Nottingham to study Veterinary Science, and Chloe achieved A*, A*, A and is going on to study Psychology at the University of Sheffield.

Tommy Williams is pictured with fellow students Heloisa De Souza (A, A, B, C) who is going on to the University of Nottingham to study Accounts as part of her Apprenticeship with Pricewaterhouse Coopers, and Owen Else (Distinction*, A*, A) who will be going on to study Lighting Design in London.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

