Almost 200 classrooms attend virtual author event with SF Said on World Book Day

Approximately 4000 Flying High English Hub school children attend online event with children’s author

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from 34 primary schools who work with Flying High English Hub took part in a huge virtual author event on World Book Day, with award winning children’s author, SF Said.

The writer of Varjak Paw, The Outlaw Varjak Paw, and Tyger, amongst other books, SF Said shared his journey of becoming an author with the children. He talked of his inspirations and journey to becoming published for the first time, recounting the many rejections of his work along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children joining the event came from 34 schools who work with Flying High English Hub spanning Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire, Derby City and Derbyshire, most of whom had arrived at school dressed as their own favourite story book characters for World Book Day.

Children at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy joined thousands of fellow Flying High Partnership children for the virtual author event with the writer of Varjak Paw and Tyger on World Book Day.

Finley Lunn (age 11 years) is a pupil at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy and said, “S.F. Said talked about how he became an author and it was really inspiring. The fact that he has been rejected so many times by different publishers…I think it was 90...really shows how resilient he is! On his 91st try a publisher said yes and look at him now! At lunch time, me and my teacher looked on Amazon to order his books for our school!”

Katy Armstrong (Flying High English Hub Lead) was an organiser of the event and said, “We know from research that children who choose by their own volition to read for pleasure have the most successful futures and we, at Flying High English Hub, want this for all children. In addition to the free training we offer to teachers and leaders, one way that we can support schools in encouraging their culture of reading for pleasure is to host virtual author events, which we do every term, to enable the children to interact with authors and be inspired by them. We'd love to see even more schools and classrooms engage in our events. Visit our website to find out how to do this.”

Local schools joining the event included, Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, Forest Glade Primary and Nursery School (Sutton), Greenwood Primary & Nursery School (Kirkby in Ashfield), Hillside Primary and Nursery School (Hucknall), Hucknall Flying High Academy, Leamington Primary School (Sutton in Ashfield), Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School (Sutton in Ashfield), Peafield Lane Academy (Mansfield Woodhouse), Pinxton Village Academies: John King Infant Academy and Longwood Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy, The Flying High Academy (Ladybrook Mansfield).