Advice for all at Mansfield college’s weekend event
A Saturday information event is on the horizon at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College to give both young people aged 16-18 and adults a chance to find out more about college life and studies.
On Saturday, May 20, the open event, which runs from 10am-1pm at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield, will enable visitors to speak to tutors from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, catering, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.
There will be information available for individuals aged 19 and above who are looking to study either a course in areas such as hairdressing and beauty therapy, construction or childcare, a short course in a hobby-related area such as digital photography, art and crafts or floristry, or even an access to higher education programme, designed to prepare adults for university-level studies.
Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, the kind of experience they will get in a college classroom, and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.
Student support teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.
Additionally, the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.
To register for the open event, visit wnc.ac.uk/open-evenings-and-events