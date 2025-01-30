A week of practice and new skills for salon students

Former hair and make-up students Elisse Hardy and Georgie Tatton with their teacher Sam Brown

Trainee hairdressers and beauty therapists from West Nottinghamshire College have enjoyed discovering new skills and meeting professionals from the sector during their industry week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauty students who train in the college’s Revive salons at the Derby Road campus were introduced to a variety of new skills in workshops which covered spray tan application, henna tattooing, lash extensions, hot shell massage techniques and dermaplaning facials, all of which can be added to a therapist’s portfolio.

Guests from a range of businesses inspired the students’ career pathways with an insight into their job roles and how the companies operate. Some of the guests gave practical demonstrations and invited questions from students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make-up students welcomed former students Elisse Hardy and Georgie Tatton, who graduated from the Advanced Diploma in Fashion, Theatre and Media Hair and Make-up in 2022. They went on to study at the University of Leeds and gave students an insight into degree-level studies and the practical assignments they had to produce.

Pretty Sins Lipstick laboratory lesson was presented by Serene Wright

Laboratory coats were donned when Serene Wright of Pretty Sins Lipstick visited to put students through their paces as cosmetic scientists. The groups discovered the history of make-up followed by an interactive session carefully creating their own shade and scent of lipstick using specially selected ingredients.

Edyta Ciura, a former Level 3 Spa Therapy student, joined students to give a talk about make-up techniques and provided a facial demonstration. Edyta is now owner of Mansfield-based Beauty Place Aesthetic offering a range of treatments.

Michelle Bailey, spa manager and Toni Bailey, senior therapist at Mansfield’s Bannatyne Health Club and Spa joined students to talk to them about therapist roles at the spa and how the national company recruits into the range of jobs. Michelle gave a demonstration of body cupping and showed students how this treatment is delivered and explained how it helps to increase blood flow, reduce pain, and improve healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional skincare brand Dermalogica’s Rosie Saveedra demonstrated the company’s Pro-Skin treatment. The undergraduate programme manager also gave students professional advice relating to the client welcome, consultation and aftercare.

Michelle Bailey performed the cupping massage

Other guest speakers included Kelly Marie Smith of Tropic Skincare, and make-up artists Sam Cahill, Rosie Roberts and Shooting Star Body Art’s Suzanne Jaques, who all gave practical demonstrations using their products and the latest application techniques.

Hairdressing students took advantage of the masterclasses run by teachers which included a perming workshop, bleaching and cutting techniques, barbering skills, and a balayage workshop, which is a free-hand painting method designed to add highlights to a client’s hair.

Hair stylist and salon owner Marie Hall worked with students in the hair salon to demonstrate and practice the Nikki Clifford holographic colouring technique. Marie, who studied at the college and has now gone on to run her own business in West Bridgford, guided students through the colourful hair treatment process and how to style the finished results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of department for hairdressing and beauty therapy, Nicholas Thorpe, said: “We had a really successful week with lots of new techniques being taught to our students in both hairdressing and beauty therapy.

Guest Marie Hall presented the Nikki Cliff inspired holographic hair techniques to students

“This is thanks not only to our brilliant staff who have co-ordinated the activities as while showcasing some of their own extended skills, but also to our guest speakers from a range of businesses who happily gave up their time to inspire our students, who are ready to consider their chosen career paths.