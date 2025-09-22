Slow Horses will be back for another season - but when does series 5 start? 👀📺

Slow Horses will be back for another season.

The acclaimed Apple TV+ show is about to return.

But when can you expect the new episodes?

Everyone’s favourite MI5 agents will be returning to our screens this week. Apple TV’s hit show Slow Horses will be back with a brand new season very soon.

Gary Oldman and the crew are returning to tackle another case. Based on the books by Mick Herron, the latest series will adapt the fifth book: London Rules.

Apple TV has already made a decision on the show’s future. And fans will be loving it.

When does Slow Horses season 5 start?

Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 5 | Apple TV

Since it debuted back in 2022, the show has become a very regular fixture in Apple TV’s television calendar. Four seasons have already been released in less than three years, with the fifth about to begin.

Slow Horses will return on Wednesday (September 24) and will be released weekly. The first two episodes are set to be released this week as a bumper premiere.

The show will then drop one episode per week for the remainder of the season. Except it to come out on Wednesdays from September 24 to October 22.

Which book is Slow Horses season 5 based on?

Each season of the Apple TV+ spy thriller has been based on one book in Mick Herron’s novel series. It has been confirmed that the latest incarnation of the show will adapt the fifth book - London Rules.

The synopsis for the book, on Amazon, reads: “At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, new First Desk Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

“Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

“Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse.”

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

James Callis - Claude Whelan

Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe

Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran

Tom Wozniczka - Patrice

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

