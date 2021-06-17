Arable farm on outskirts of Mansfield on the market for £4m

Lindhurst Farm – to the south of the town – boasts four cottages and an extensive range of arable and former livestock buildings and is said to have ‘potential for diversification’.

It has been brought to the market by Savills

Andrew Pearce, head of the farm agency team at Savills in the East Midlands, said: “With versatile land, generous sized fields and a range of commercial and residential buildings, this is a good opportunity for a local farmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindhurst Farm is on the market for a cool £4m. Photo: Savills.

“Lindhurst Farm lends itself to a number of diversification opportunities for those looking to take advantage of its urban fringe location.”

The vendor says there is also an opportunity to rent land adjacent to the farm, comprising of 60 acres.

To book an appointment contact Andrew Pearce on 01522 508 933 or email [email protected].

Lindhurst Farm is on the market for a cool £4m. Photo: Savills.

- To see the farm, click here