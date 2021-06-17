Arable farm on outskirts of Mansfield on the market for £4m
Farmers with a cool £4m in their back pocket are being given a ‘good opportunity’ to buy a 400-acre arable farm on the outskirts of Mansfield.
Lindhurst Farm – to the south of the town – boasts four cottages and an extensive range of arable and former livestock buildings and is said to have ‘potential for diversification’.
It has been brought to the market by Savills
Andrew Pearce, head of the farm agency team at Savills in the East Midlands, said: “With versatile land, generous sized fields and a range of commercial and residential buildings, this is a good opportunity for a local farmer.
“Lindhurst Farm lends itself to a number of diversification opportunities for those looking to take advantage of its urban fringe location.”
The vendor says there is also an opportunity to rent land adjacent to the farm, comprising of 60 acres.
To book an appointment contact Andrew Pearce on 01522 508 933 or email [email protected].
- To see the farm, click here