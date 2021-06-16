Mansfield’s grab-a-jab scheme hailed a success as 500 get Covid vaccine

Coinciding with the start of Euro 2020, the town netted its own goal to attract people to its ‘walk-in weekend’ for Covid-19 vaccinations – which saw the Pfizer jab offered to anyone aged 25 or over.

It was the the first ‘no-appointment-needed’ event in the district and took place after Mansfield District Council joined forces with Mansfield Community Champions and Mansfield CVS to get the word out into the community.

Mayor Andy Abrahams was among an army of volunteers who distributed information leaflets to businesses in the Oak Tree and Newgate areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jab was offered to anyone aged 25 or over in Mansfield a the weekend. (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “With just a few days’ notice we were able to work with media partners and the Mansfield Community Champions to get information into priority communities quickly.

“I’d like to say a big thank-you to the businesses, which gave information to their customers, including pubs, salons and shops, to retailers, who let their staff leave early to receive the vaccine, and to residents of Mansfield who passed the word on to their friends.

“Every jab matters and our job isn’t done until everyone is vaccinated.

“If you are eligible for a vaccination, please get yourself booked into a vaccination site and do your bit to help Keep Mansfield Safe.”

Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, said he was delighted so many people had ‘grabbed a jab’.

"Vaccinations are an essential part of our fight against the Covid-19,” he said. “They have provided a lifeline to thousands of people across the county.

"The Prime Minister recently announced vaccinations are now open to 23 and 24 year olds. I would strongly encourage everyone eligible to take up the offer.

"By getting vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and your community and helping us to safely reach the end of the roadmap.

“Thank you Mansfield for doing your bit.”

Five community champions volunteered at the Vaccination Centre along with 15 volunteers co-ordinated by CVS.

Mansfield currently has one of the lowest Covid infection rates in the county, standing at 13.7 per 100,000 people as of Monday (June 14). The national rate is 67.5.