Winners announced for the Discover Ashfield Photography Competition 2024
Ashfield residents were asked to capture images from around the District for three categories for the annual competition, and they did not disappoint. The judges said they found this one a very close decision.
The three categories were ‘Made in Ashfield’, ‘Active Ashfield’ and a category for ‘Under 16’s’.
Each winner will receive a £50 Love to Shop voucher and a £50 voucher to spend at the local Leisure Centres.
Louise Knott, Vice Chair of Discover Ashfield Board, said “Each year we get to see different perspectives of residents in Ashfield and see how they interpret the categories. Each year it’s always difficult as we receive so many wonderful photos. Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the winners.”
The winners for each category are ‘Reach for the Skies’ by Tracy Hancock as the Active Ashfield winner, ‘Aurora over Sherwood Observatory’ by Tony Booth for Made in Ashfield and the Under 16s winner was Kayleigh Schofield with ‘Nature’.
Councillor Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Thank you to everyone who shared their fantastic photographs with us this year – we have had some fantastic pictures showing Ashfield in some artistic and unique lights.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners – they are truly stand-out pictures.”
