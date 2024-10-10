Winners announced for the Discover Ashfield Photography Competition 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The northern lights, nature and a child at play have made winning shots for the Discover Ashfield Photography Competition 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield residents were asked to capture images from around the District for three categories for the annual competition, and they did not disappoint. The judges said they found this one a very close decision.

The three categories were ‘Made in Ashfield’, ‘Active Ashfield’ and a category for ‘Under 16’s’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each winner will receive a £50 Love to Shop voucher and a £50 voucher to spend at the local Leisure Centres.

Tony Booth - Aurora over Sherwood Observatory

Louise Knott, Vice Chair of Discover Ashfield Board, said “Each year we get to see different perspectives of residents in Ashfield and see how they interpret the categories. Each year it’s always difficult as we receive so many wonderful photos. Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the winners.”

The winners for each category are ‘Reach for the Skies’ by Tracy Hancock as the Active Ashfield winner, ‘Aurora over Sherwood Observatory’ by Tony Booth for Made in Ashfield and the Under 16s winner was Kayleigh Schofield with ‘Nature’.

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Thank you to everyone who shared their fantastic photographs with us this year – we have had some fantastic pictures showing Ashfield in some artistic and unique lights.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners – they are truly stand-out pictures.”