Temporary stops in place due to bank holiday bus station closure in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Passengers travelling into and out of Mansfield by bus over the bank holiday weekend are being advised that temporary bus stops will be in place due to a two-day closure of Mansfield Bus Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus station will be temporarily closed on Sunday and Monday, August 25 and 26, while routine maintenance takes place within the bus movement area.

The bus station building, including toilet facilities and the shop, will still be open for passengers and staff will be on hand as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All buses will depart from temporary stops on either Leeming Street, Walkden Street or Quaker Way:

Mansfield bus station.

The following services will depart from Walkden Street:

· Stagecoach 1 to Sutton, Huthwaite, Tibshelf and Alfreton

· Stagecoach 1 to Mansfield Woodhouse

· Pronto to Newstead Abbey, Daybrook and Nottingham

· Pronto to Pleasley, Heath, Hasland and Chesterfield.

· Stagecoach 6 to Westfield Lane and Bull Farm.

· Stagecoach 7 to Patchills and Oak Tree.

· Stagecoach 16 to Forest Town, Garibaldi and Clipstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Stagecoach 23B to Pleasley, Shirebook and Moorfield Lane

· Stagecoach 53A to Pleasely, Bolsover, Clowne and Halfway.

The following services will depart from Leeming Street:

· Stagecoach 12B to Shirebrook, Warsop and Meden Vale

· Stagecoach 15A to Ravensdale, Edwinstowe and Walesby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Stagecoach 28 to Blidworth, Eakring, Southwell and Newark.

The following services will depart from Quaker Way:

· trentbarton’s the nines to Sutton, Alfreton, Ripley, Kilburn and Derby.

· trentbarton’s the threes to Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and Nottingham.

Mark Walker, Interim Service Director for Place and Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We know that people are already planning things to do over the bank holiday weekend and so if you’re due to be travelling into, out of or around Mansfield by bus on either Sunday 25 or Monday 26 of August, make sure to take note of where your bus will arrive at and depart from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our friendly and helpful staff will be on hand in the bus station to help you should you need it, as the bus station building will remain open throughout the temporary closure.

“We know that this closure may cause disruption for some, however, should anyone be unsure where to catch their bus, I would encourage them to go into the bus station to speak to staff who will be able to assist.

“This closure is necessary to help us complete routine maintenance at the bus station to make sure that it continues to serve Nottinghamshire residents well into the future.”

More information about the temporary closure, including map of temporary bus stops, can be found on the county council’s website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/public-transport/bus-stations/mansfield-bus-station