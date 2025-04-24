Special thanks sent out to Severn Trent Community Fund panel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartfelt thanks have been sent out to an independent panel that has helped to change to the lives of millions of people through Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

Back in 2020, the water company committed to donating £10 million to projects in the region over a five-year period. An additional £1.6m was given in further support to help our communities deal with the impact of Coronavirus.

To help oversee the fund and review applications that are submitted for funding an independent panel was set up so that customers decide where the money goes.

The water company is showing no signs of stopping as it has already committed to a further £10million pounds of profits up to 2030, but as the Community Fund transitions to the next five years ahead, it means that a new panel is welcomed in.

Special thanks have been sent to the outgoing independent panel for Severn Trent's Community Fund.

A massive 132 community organisations in Nottinghamshire have been supported since the creation of the fund with a total of £1,360,160.35 awarded over the past five years.

Ian Jelley, Chair of the Community Fund Panel, said: “I have been really impressed with what the Community Fund has done over the past five years, seeing all the organisations that have submitted applications has been very humbling, but it also shows the need for funds like this.”

Donna Marshall, Employee Representative Community Fund Panel Member, added: “I've been on the Community Fund review panel for two years and have loved working with some of our amazing customers to help to improve the lives of so many in our communities. Being on the Community Fund and seeing the difference that the funding has made makes me proud to work for Severn Trent.”

The fund was initially set up to support new projects with a link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing – People, Place and Environment. Something that continues to be at the heart of the work that the team does, alongside now also offering core funding to help groups continue the great work they’re already doing.

Lee Fletcher,Community Fund Panel Member, said: “I have loved working with Severn Trent’s Community Fund. They are doing such fantastic work within the community, and it has been a pleasure to be part of the panel for three years.”

The Community Fund team have sent out its thanks to every panel member who has helped the fund have a huge impact over the past five years.

Paul Evans, Community and Education Lead for Severn Trent, said: “The Community Fund was set up to benefit our customers, so it made compete sense to have our customers helping to make the decisions about where this money was awarded and all the panel members have been absolutely fantastic.

“We want to say a huge thank you to every member of the panel who has supported the fund over the past five years. Their passion for helping our customers, these projects and insight has been a huge value for making sure we are funding projects that have a huge benefit for our customers.

“Now we look to the next five years, and we look forward to working with the new panel and any future members we welcome.”

For further information or to apply visit stwater.co.uk/communityfund