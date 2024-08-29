Seasoned veg grower Joe prepares for ‘Battle of the Giants’ at Harrogate show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Retired miner Joe Atherton knows a thing or two about growing giant vegetables. He has been exhibiting at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show for 15 years, exhibiting long and heavy veg grown in his garden in Mansfield.

Among the classes Joe is entering this year is ‘Battle of the Giants’ in which he hopes his giant beetroot and cucumber will come out on top. The 69-year-old is also hoping for first place in the show’s renowned giant onion competition.

From a young age, Joe was familiar with vegetable growing. He said: “I was born near Newcastle and every pub and club used to have leek shows. When I moved to Mansfield, I started growing leeks and in 2001 won a heaviest leek competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the years, I’ve grown all sorts, turnips, peppers, melons, beetroot, parsnips, radish, cucumbers and onions.”

Joe Atherton tending his giant cucumbers ready for the Harrogate Flower Show.

Joe is supported in his quest for giant veg growing glory by his wife, Carmel, 67. She too will be exhibiting veg at Harrogate’s autumn show and has an important role in cleaning and sprucing Joe’s long veg for display.

He said: “If you are into growing giant veg you have to have assistance. Behind every grower is a good woman!”

Joe said the wet and cold weather in spring followed by high August temperatures has made growing his veg a challenge. He will lift his veg as late as possible before travelling to Harrogate and ensuring his veg is on display by 6.30am on the opening day of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe added: “One year I entered the heavy parsnip class. One chap broke the record and minutes later I broke his record. You just never know what’s going to turn up.”

Taking centre stage at this year’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will be magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice and fiercely contested competitions, including for giant fruit and veg.

Billed as an inspiration for gardeners of all abilities, visitors to the show can also enjoy Newby Hall's award-winning gardens, live talks and cookery demonstrations, great garden shopping and stunning floral art installations within historic Newby Hall itself.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April. Last year’s Autumn Flower Show committed over £163,000 in support and promotion of the work of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £28 per person available online from https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Admission includes access to Newby’s gardens which feature some of Europe’s biggest herbaceous flower borders, 15 stunning garden ‘rooms’ and family adventure garden.